ITV to air new series of Undercover Boss

ITV has commissioned a new series of the global hit Undercover Boss, the Emmy award-winning format from Studio Lambert.

The format originated in the UK in 2009 with Channel 4 airing six series between 2009-2014.

Undercover Boss sees head honchos secretly become regular members of staff at their own businesses to find out what really goes on behind closed doors.

ITV note that their take is ‘supersized and rebooted’ and timelier than ever, as Britain reopens following three devastating lockdowns and UK firms face their greatest challenge, a battle to survive.

“As we emerge come out of the pandemic it’s clear there has never been a bigger gap between the multimillionaire bosses and their workers, so this is the perfect time to bring viewers an all-new Undercover Big Boss as we see how they will fare swapping their corporate dinners for packed lunches and what changes they will make for their workers.” – ITV Factual Commissioner Kate Teckman

The four-part series will see bosses from Pickfords, Bristol Street Motors, Wyldecrest Parks, and Euro Foods Group roll up their sleeves and join workers on the bottom rung of the ladder and live a life they had long left behind.

Emotions will run high as the company owners see their businesses through the eyes of their employees, experiencing the raw reality of what their workers face every day. At the end of their week at the coalface, what changes will they make?

“There’s never been a more relevant time to bring Undercover Boss back. It’s a fascinating snapshot of modern working Britain and we’re very grateful to the bosses who were brave enough to don a disguise and embark on this journey amidst the chaos of a pandemic.’” – Mike Cotton, Deputy Creative Director at Studio Lambert

Pictured: Alfie Best (Wyldecrest Parks)