Marvel pre-schoolers series Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends heads to Disney+

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends comes to Disney+ later this week.

Get set for action aplenty as everyone’s favourite neighbourhood web-slinger storms his way onto Disney+ from Wednesday 21st July in a series of ten brand-new animated shorts, Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends. The action and adventure series, full of exciting super-heroics for a new generation of Spidey fans, is the first from Marvel to be geared towards pre-schoolers and their families.

In the series, we meet Spidey, Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales. The team discover what is takes to become a truly amazing superhero – being a friend and working together as a team – working side-by-side to help people and protect the city from Super Villains.

Each story is filled with exciting and relatable themes and experiences for pre-schoolers such as teamwork and friendship, co-operation, problem solving and using your abilities to help others.

In support of the series, Marvel will release a dedicated Spidey and His Amazing Friends product range, featuring action figures, apparel and toy set to provide big Spidey fun for preschoolers, whilst introducing them to the super hero powers of Spidey, friendship and teamwork. Preschoolers can swing into adventure and explore the Spiderverse with products from the likes of LEGO, Hasbro, Jazwares, Rubie’s, KidDesigns, and many more, at all major retailers from August 2021. An exclusive selection of products are currently available from Smyths Toys.

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends premieres on Disney+ from Wednesday 21st July.