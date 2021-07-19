Comedians prepare for more UKTV lectures

Filming starts this week on the brand-new series of Comedians Giving Lectures.

Hosted by Sara Pascoe the programme has been described as UKTV’s ‘standout original comedy show’ with the first series airing back in 2019. It was, UKTV note, one of the top performing commissions on the channel, attracting an audience of over half a million.

With that success behind it, Comedians Giving Lectures is soon to return to Dave for two brand-new series a total of twelve episodes, brought to life by the delightful team at 12 Yard Productions.

Comedians Giving Lectures sees some of the funniest people in British comedy deliver a hilarious stand-up presentation in the guise of a lecture. This time sees the following comedians take to the stage to offer their own take on a whole host of topics Jo Brand, Ahir Shah,Harriet Kemsley and Bobby Mair, Geoff Norcott, Fern Brady, Paul Sinha, Sally Phillips, Tim Renkow, Nick Helm, Henning Wehn, Erika Ehler, Joe Thomas, Reginald D Hunter, Chris McCausland, Sara Barron, Tez Ilyas, Sophie Duker, Ellie Taylor and Mat Ewins.

But it doesn’t end there as there will also be joy brought to screens by Kae Kurd, Michael Spicer, Alex Brooker, Kemah Bob, Josh Widdicombe, Jessica Fostekew, Babatunde Aleshe, Rhys James, Frankie Boyle and Elf Lyons.