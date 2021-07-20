It’s the last in the series of The Yorkshire Vet, a Telly Today highlight

Telly Today highlights for July 20th, 2021.

Yorkshire Vet

The Yorkshire Vet follows all the drama, laughter and tears as town and country vets help animals of all kinds across the county. Peter Wright, who was trained in Thirsk by the world’s most famous vet James Herriot, now has 40 years’ experience. Also working in north Yorkshire, Peter’s former partner Julian Norton is based in picturesque Boroughbridge. As well as helping animals, Peter and Julian pass on their wealth of experience to a younger team of vets based at a state-of-the-art animal hospital in Huddersfield in west Yorkshire.

In this last episode of the series a sheep is rushed into the practice to see Peter, after seriously injuring herself on a piece of metal. Peter thinks he can deal with the wound, but the bigger problem is that the ewe is pregnant with twins, and the lambs’ lives are in danger. Tilly the tortoise is the star of the Cannon Hall Farm reptile house. But she’s not been herself lately, and Matt’s worried she might need extremely rare and complicated surgery to remove three eggs that she hasn’t been able to pass.

Julian explores an empty building that will become the brand new practice that he is setting up with some friends. But back at the Boroughbridge surgery, he still has work to do. A little girl’s Chihuahua puppy has an unsightly eye problem that requires an operation, and both Sadie and her mum are very worried about the little dog that’s become a huge part of their life.

Also, Peter heads over to the Greens’ farm for Gin and Tonic – their two calves who need de-horning. But Jean admits that there might just be a more thirst-quenching cocktail in store for Peter as a reward … so long as he does a good job. And if he doesn’t, she’ll “be telling him!”

The Yorkshire Vet, Channel 5, 8 pm

Uprising

Amidst rising racial tensions, a fire kills 13 young black people at a party. Wayne Haynes and Denise Gooding recount the highs and lows of growing up in South London, as tensions with the police rise and the National Front brings racism to the forefront of local politics.

In the early hours of 18th January 1981, in a house in South London, a birthday party ended in a fire. Thirteen young black British people died. The fire and its aftermath would ignite an uprising by the black British community. Fire – part one of the Uprising series – tells the stories of the young people who were at the party and the events that led up to it.

The series begins by chronicling the build up to the deadly fire in New Cross, South London. It introduces some of the young people who would go to the party as they share their experiences of growing up black and British amidst the escalating tensions and violent racism of the 1970s. Their lives bring them into contact with police harassment, the rise of the National Front and the dramatic confrontation of the ‘battle of Lewisham.’

Sound systems, Lover’s Rock and Reggae music offer an escape to these young people, but when 16 year-old Yvonne Ruddock decides to have a birthday party, it ends in a tragedy with far-reaching consequences.

Uprising, BBC One, 9 pm

The Good Doctor

The St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital.

Once there, the team faces a small community that is in desperate need of their help but are assigned the daunting task of identifying who they can help most. And while Shaun seems to be thriving in Guatemala, Lea is still struggling with the loss of her baby.

The Good Doctor, Venga, Sky Witness, 9 pm