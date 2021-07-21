Gordon Ramsay returns for more global culinary adventures

Gordon will be tasting and traversing his way through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Puerto Rico, Iceland and beyond…

Gordon Ramsay is back, foraging for food and facing treacherous conditions around the globe in pursuit of culinary excellence in the third season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

“During these unprecedented times, UNCHARTED provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home, and inspiration to try new flavours and cooking techniques from the food experts I meet along my journey. The world is a massive place, full of diversity and history, and we are just starting to dig into the boldest flavours the planet has to offer.” – Gordon Ramsay

National Geographic’s cooking expedition series will premiere in the UK on 15th August, and airing globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. Episodes will be available the next day on Disney+, along with seasons one and two, which are currently available to stream. The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete buckles up this season as he serves up another thrilling adventure, exploring world cultures through food.

This upcoming run of episodes sees Ramsay hit the road and feasts his way through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland and America’s Smoky Mountains, going off the grid and off the recipe to explore global cuisines and unique culinary customs. He herds cattle on horseback with the help of a helicopter and hunts for venomous rattlesnake in the backcountry of Texas.

He braves giant pounding waves for fresh barnacles that cling to the rocky Portuguese coastline and struggles to keep up with a team of lobster fisherwomen off the coast of Maine’s choppy waters. He fights for oxygen while freediving for local molluscs in Croatia and rappels down a treacherous waterfall and kayaks through raging rapids deep in the US’ Smoky Mountains.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay partakes in culinary customs and learn about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region. Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets inspires him to create a recipe from scratch intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for the locals he met during his journey.

Episode highlights include on the first edition heading to the wilds of south-central Texas where Gordon meets some tough, gritty characters to learn what it means to be from the Lone Star State. He herds cattle with the help of a helicopter, hunts for venomous rattlesnake in the backcountry and goes on a night hunt for invasive and ferocious feral hogs. In Portugal, Gordon chases black pigs across a farm to feed them, braves giant pounding waves for barnacles that cling to the rocky coastline and the open seas to fish for iconic sardines.

While other highlights include the untouched peninsula of Istria, Croatia, where ingredients rival the best of Italy in world-class quality, the enchanted island of Puerto Rico, the land of fire and ice with Iceland’s visit during the Icelandic summer where Ramsay learns the secret cooking techniques of utilising the volcanic landscape and Mexico’s legendary Oaxaca region, where mole reigns supreme. Here Gordon must rappel down a cliff in search of delicious butter worms, harvest the honey sacs from burrowing ants and fend off angry wasps in search of their coveted larva.

National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted will premiere in the UK on 15th August.