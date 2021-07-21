Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 21st July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 21.

When Curtis reveals that he’s heading out Steve offers to accompany him. Emma doesn’t know what to think when Tracy reveals that Steve is giving Curtis a lift somewhere. As Steve and Curtis arrive back on the street, Tracy strides towards them demanding answers. Later, Curtis tells Emma his secret.

Meanwhile, Sam wanders onto the balcony, his headphones clamped to his ears. Thinking Sam is missing, a frantic Nick heads out in search of him.

Elsewhere, Laura’s intrigued when Sean tells her about Fiz’s article. Later, at the prison, Laura quizzes Kelly about the night of the attack.

Also, Tyrone is put out to see Fiz enjoying a date with Phill.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Liam asks for Leyla’s help with Leanna’s funeral arrangements.

Jacob offers to help Leyla but she’s not sure it’s a good idea. Finally, Leyla agrees as long as they keep it a secret from Liam.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie gets a shock.

Elsewhere, Ben is still not being truthful with Aaron.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

When Leah fumbles the dance routine, Trish hatches a plan to leave her behind.

Meanwhile, after a shocking new accusation regarding Brody comes to light, Sienna doesn’t know what to believe.

Elsewhere, Darren writes a contract promising to never hurt Nancy again, but will she sign?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm