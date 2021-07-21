GB News reveal changes to look and news output

After five weeks on air GB News is making changes to its schedule, sets and news output.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with your messages of support. Clearly we’ve struck a chord and many of you have welcomed a fresh new voice in British media. We’ve also listened carefully to what you, our viewers, want from Britain’s News Channel.” – GB News

In response to viewer comments GB News is to do all the things weeks of rehearsals should have ironed out before launch, but better late than ever – they will do what we and many others suggested from the off bring in betting lighting and brighter sets.

“We’re building one. Already you’ll see a smartly-lit Union Jack background on some shows.” – GB News

The station has been one long Jeremy Vine show or Talk Radio on TV, with programmes talking about news rather than bringing news to screens, The channel has now announced that separate stand-alone news bulletins will shortly launch on GB News. And they have also promised that the sound faults that plagued programmes from the off is now fixed. ‘Most of our early tech problems have been ironed out.’ the company state.

Ratings wise newspapers and the media have compared GB News to mainstream channels, which is a little disingenuous. No newspaper compares BBC News Channel‘s ratings to BBC One or Sky News’ ratings to S4C. But it seems its fine for GB News. There are only three news channels in the UK, and therefore we should only be comparing the figures between those news channels. When you do this you find sometimes GB News beats Sky News, however, BBC News Channel is still out front as the most-watched rolling news station in the UK.

In an attempt to boost ratings further there have been some schedule changes, and there will be more to follow. Nigel Farage is now hosting his new show, Farage, at 7 pm Monday to Thursday. ‘As ever, he’s feisty, forthright and well-informed on the issues that matter to you.’ His publicity notes. Nigel will continue his previous show for the channel, The Political Correction, on Sundays from 10am to 12 noon.

Also joining the network is the award-winning writer and comedian Mark Dolan who will bring an ‘entertaining take on current affairs’ in Tonight Live with Mark Dolan. It premieres this Friday at 9 pm. The latest changes follow the weaker programmes being cut down, Dewbs and Co is now only 60 minutes rather than two hours and Tonight Live with Nana Akua has been dropped with Nana moving to a weekend afternoon slot.