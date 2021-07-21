Norwegian Cruise Line docuseries ‘Embark’ continues

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that the next episode of their Embark series will drop onto their streaming offering later this month.

The third episode of the five-part docuseries provides a behind-the-scenes look at how onboard and shoreside team members are coming together to prepare for a defining moment in the Brand’s 55-year history. The episode showcases how NCL is preparing for its great cruise comeback with contactless technologies designed to enhance the guest experience and support elevated health and safety protocols as well as highlight new product offerings and experiences. Viewers will also have a first look at the Company’s new cruise terminal at Port Miami, an iconic beacon on the Miami skyline.

This “All Hands on Deck” episode also follows executives including Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Harry Sommer, brand president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, as they visit Norwegian Gem to discuss the upcoming renovations to the ship. Norwegian Gem will be the first ship to sail from the new NCL terminal in Port Miami, when she returns to service on 15th August 2021.

“The last year has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond ready to welcome our guests back in just a few weeks when Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to return to service. Our return has been 500 days in the making, and now we are putting the finishing touches on every detail of the guest experience to ensure we come back in the best and safest way imaginable.” – Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line

NCL will commence voyages beginning 25th July 2021 in Europe and 7th August 2021 in the U.S. The Company’s restart efforts continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Sail Safe health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark voyages through 31st October 2021.

“All Hands on Deck” will stream live on Friday 30th July on www.ncl.com/embark. Viewers will also find the first two episodes of “EMBARK – The Series” and the full suite of EMBARK with NCL episodes, spotlights and stories highlighting the passionate people and partners of NCL on the site.