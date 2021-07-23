RHS Flower Show returns to BBC Two

Joe Swift, Adam Frost, Arit Anderson and Rachel de Thame return to BBC Two this July with highlights from the Royal Horticultural Society’s annual flower show at Tatton Park in Cheshire.

Joining them over two one-hour programmes, our gardening experts Carol Klein, Frances Tophill, Mark Lane will be exploring the showground to bring viewers inspiration, analysis and advice to get the most out of the remaining weeks of summer in the garden.

The shows Summer Of Love theme taps into a renewed appreciation of gardens and growing over the past year with the floral marquees showcasing this to full effect with a wealth of colourful late summer flowering displays to discover. The BBC Two team will be seeking out top tips from the expert growers in the ever-popular, and fiercely competitive Fruit And Veg competition, teasing out the secrets to successfully growing your own at home.

Garden highlights for the team to explore include the return of the much-loved Back To Backs – small gardens packed with practical solutions, from flood-resistant designs to sustainable growing ideas. They’ll be meeting the established designers taking on the challenge of creating the larger show gardens, while local gardening groups will be centre stage as they come together to create imaginative planting schemes in the Community Borders competition.

RHS Tatton is traditionally a family-friendly event, and 2021 will see the experts getting their hands dirty trying out a wealth of workshops and activities designed to engage a whole new generation of gardeners. Beeb experts will also be visiting the popular Flower School, to brush up on their flower-arranging skills with the best in the business, and viewers can meet Fleurs de Villes who make their northern debut, bringing their stunning array of floral couture installations to the show.

And finally, the jewel in Tatton’s crown – the show meets the five contenders going head to head in the prestigious RHS Young Designer Of The Year competition, as they create gardens highlighting issues of sustainability and mental health.

RHS Flower Show, BBC Two, 7 pm