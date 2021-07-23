Live broadcast HDR sport from Sky Q

Sky Q, the UK television platform, is adding High Dynamic Range (HDR) to Ultra HD (UHD), for the first time on live sport this summer.

Sky say this will enable them to bring more vibrant and intense colours to screens so viewers can experience a true-to-life picture for every medal and trophy won this season. The move marks the company’s latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard for home entertainment.

“Bringing HDR to live sport for the first time means you can feel closer to all the action of the Olympics and Premier League games, with the ultimate picture quality that creates the best at-home viewing experience. For sports fans, it’s the next best thing to being in the stadium.” – Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky

From today (July 23), Sky Q users can watch every moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sky Q across BBC, Eurosport and discovery+ in one place – starting with the Opening Ceremony. Tune into over 200 hours of live-action over the Olympic Games’ 16-day calendar on Sky Q’s dedicated Eurosport 4K channel in Ultra HD and HDR via the red button. There are also seven Olympic specific Eurosport pop-up channels in HD, at no extra cost.

For those with the service, Sky state ‘simply say “Olympics” into your Sky Q voice remote, from Friday, to find all the content including ‘Today at the Olympics’, ‘Olympics in Ultra HD and HDR’, documentaries, podcasts and more. Plus, you can sign-up to discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics, for 12 months at no extra cost, the only place to access 55 live event feeds and thousands of hours of live coverage and on-demand action – just say “get discovery plus” into your voice remote.’

Football fans can also feel closer to the action, as live Premier League matches will be available in Ultra HD with HDR too. Kicking off with the first fixture on Friday 13 August, where new boys Brentford host Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium.

“For those who already have Sky’s UHD subscription, HDR is included as standard. If you don’t have it yet, but want to experience the best picture quality, you can sign up to a special three-month free offer via the Sky VIP app available from 16 July to 26 August. To enjoy Sky Q’s HDR Premier League coverage, you will need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription and join the action in HDR by pressing the red button during the game.” – Sky Q

To find out more about Sky Q and to begin your HDR journey from just £25 a month, on an 18-month contract, head to: sky.com/tv.