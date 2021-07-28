Documenting the pandemic through photo diaries

Documenting life in uncertain times…

As all legal Covid restrictions have been lifted in England, the nation has navigated a surreal piece of history that will be discussed and documented for centuries to come.

“Over the last 16 months, the world has experienced a period that will go down in history books. Traditionally, this time would have been documented through written letters, newspapers or printed photographs – yet in today’s digital age, we have all been able to document our pandemic experience through our social media accounts, sharing our highs and lows with long-distance loved ones.” – Wouter Staatsen, CEO of PastBook

Now, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here, the summer of 2021 promises to be more celebratory than ever before. As such, PastBook has unveiled some of the nation’s unexpected positives and standout moments of the last year, capturing pandemic pictures through their campaign, ‘Closing the Book on Lockdown‘

Over this period, the nation pulled together as a collective – just under 70 million adults, children and pets – joined a global community, unified in their digitised experiences of banana bread baking, 5k running challenges, pandemic birthing, at-home haircuts and Tiger King. Now, PastBook’s campaign shares the moments that define a time like no other.

PastBook is enabling us to preserve the last 16 months of our most memorable but often forgettable moments. By selecting the dates March 2020 – July 19th 2021, the nation can reflect on their personal pandemic experience and PastBook is also encouraging users to share their lockdown experiences, highlights, and most significant memories from the past year through the hashtag #closingthebook.

“Now, with restrictions in England lifted (other parts of the UK are soon to follow), PastBook is encouraging the UK to document their own slice of history through our campaign, Closing the Book on Lockdown. “Taken from our most precious shared memories on our social media accounts, PastBook create well-curated, stylistic logs of these social accounts and turn them into image-based memoirs – preserved forever. As such, we all have a way to turn our own history into a keepsake that we will cherish forever.” – Wouter Staatsen, CEO of PastBook

