ITV head back to Grantchester

Filming has begun on the seventh series of crime drama Grantchester.

The latest episodes once again star Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Grantchester’s Reverend Will Davenport. This series is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

“Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is…Class!” – Robson Green

As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters.

This series will feature a number of special guest appearances, including Charlotte Ritchie, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, Janie Dee, Philip Whitchurch, Rowena King, Anna Wilson-Jones, Michael D. Xavier and many others. And this season, Tom Brittney makes his Grantchester directing debut as he steps behind the camera to direct episode three of the show.