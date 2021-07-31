BBC Radio 2 Live announce star names

The line up includes Texas, Manic Street Preachers, Steps and Westlife.

Texas is to perform in Glasgow on Thursday 5 August, Steps will perform in Manchester on Tuesday 10 August, Manic Street Preachers are to perform in Cardiff on Thursday 12 August and Westlife will take to the stage in Belfast on Thursday 26 August. All will be in front of a small audience of fans.

“New for 2021 and beyond, Radio 2 Live will take the spirit of our very special radio station around the UK. We’re thrilled to be bringing Texas, Steps, Manic Street Preachers and Westlife to Radio 2 listeners around the country after so long without live music.” – Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2

Radio 2 Live will be the first live gigs with an audience from the network since Radio 2 In Concert with Dido at Maida Vale on 9 December 2019. The performances will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and hear on BBC Sounds from Saturday 11 September, with special highlights shows on Radio 2 from 8pm-10pm on Saturday 11 September and from 7pm-9pm on Sunday 12 September.

In 2017 Texas performed with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at Barrowlands, Glasgow, for Radio 2 In Concert and at 2013’s Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park. Earlier this year they performed live at Maida Vale for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. Steps presented Steps Into 2021 on the station last December, giving listeners two hours of wall-to-wall bangers, with tracks from Madonna, Spice Girls, Dua Lipa and ABBA.

Manic Street Preachers performed for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in 2013 and 2018, and previously performed a Radio 2 gig for fans in their home town at Blackwood Miner’s Institute, Wales, in 2011. Westlife performed for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in 2019. The group has sold over 55 million records worldwide. They are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at Number One and overall have had 14 Number One singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles, with 33 Number One albums worldwide.