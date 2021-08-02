Team GB’s homecoming to be celebrated with BBC concert

BBC One is to broadcast a star-studded concert to welcome Team GB home.

The concert, staged by The National Lottery, will be broadcast from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 15 August at 7.30pm and will be filled with the best live music and entertainment from a star-studded British line up.

Artists including Anne-Marie, Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man and Yungblud will perform alongside, and in collaboration with talent from the worlds of British dance, music and theatre.

The concert will be presented by Radio 1’s Greg James and Clara Amfo.

“As always with the Olympics, I’ve become an expert in events I only think about every four years. I can’t wait to celebrate our extraordinary Team GB athletes and be in front of an actual crowd again. It’s been a long time coming – it’s going to be a brilliant night. Anyway, must go, I’m off to practice shot put.” – Greg James

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will perform their iconic song ‘Good Times’, with Laura Mvula as a special guest. There will also be a fully immersive performance from English National Ballet with artist Anne-Marie; Yungblud will sing one of David Bowie’s signature songs, ‘Heroes’ in a collaboration with dance-circus company Motionhouse; and Chickenshed will entertain with its pioneering and inspirational theatre.

Mvula will also sing a solo number to the backdrop of Rambert dance company.

In the absence of an opportunity for Team GB’s athletes to attend the Closing Ceremony in Tokyo, the concert will reunite Team GB with friends, family and the Great British public for the first time. An 8,000 strong audience will be in attendance, including key workers who were gifted tickets as a show of appreciation for their work during the pandemic.

The concert will also relive some of Team GB’s very best moments from the games, with exclusive interviews and highlights from the team about their time in Tokyo.

“It would be understatement to say that the road to Tokyo 2020 has not been easy for Team GB but their dedication and passion to the sports they love has been nothing short of inspiring! I am so honoured to be hosting Team GB Homecoming Concert by The National Lottery with Greg, on what promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration and love! Every single athlete deserves the very best homecoming and what better place than Wembley with these world class artists!” – Clara Amfo

Team GB Homecoming Concert by The National Lottery is a TBI Media production.