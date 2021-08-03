Manny Pacquiao v Errol Spence Jr to air on Fight Sports

World Welterweight Championship news from Fight Sports.

Fight Sports™ continues its run of acquiring rights to the biggest fights in the world, this time with the upcoming return of Manny Pacquiao taking on the undefeated Errol Spence Jr. for the World Welterweight Championship on August 21st from Las Vegas, USA.

Pacquiao, one of the best fighters of this generation and an 8-division World Champion, is a guaranteed first ballot hall-of-famer. Spence (27 – 0 – 21 KOs), a 2012 Olympian, current WBC & IBF World Champion, and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, will be facing his toughest challenge to date as he continues the road back from a car accident that nearly knocked him out of the ring forever.

The network holds rights to the majority of Asia including Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, as well as territories that include Spain, Portugal, MENA, and the Caribbean, to name a few.

As always, exciting programming surrounding the fight include past events to relive some of their exciting victories that brought the fighters to this point in their careers. In addition to Pacquiao vs. Spence Jr. on August 21, Fight Sports will also broadcast the highly anticipated Heavyweight World Championship, Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III, Live on October 9th.