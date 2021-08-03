Coronation Street: A world of drugs, smoking and alcohol

From the Ofcom archives research shows the British TV programmes that have attracted the most complaints for showing ‘bad’ habits over the last five years.

As millions around the UK tune into Love Island and viewers complain about excessive drinking on screen, compiled data highlights which TV programmes have drawn the most complaints about showing smoking, drinking and drug use.

Collated by smoking cessation experts Vape Club as part of their ‘Smokefree by 2030‘ campaign, the figures highlight how much pre-watershed TV exposes children to ‘bad’ habits.

According to a report presented to Parliament by the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) group, 68% of 11-15-year-olds and 77% of 16-18-year-olds said they’ve seen smoking on TV. Studies from both the National Cancer Institute and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have shown links between smoking imagery and young people taking up smoking.

The British shows that have attracted the most complaints for encouraging smoking, drinking or drug use in the last five years are Celebrity Big Brother, This Morning, Emmerdale, Love Island and Coronation Street.

“TV producers need to be responsible when considering whether characters should be depicted smoking, drinking or using drugs. Is it integral to the character? In most cases, the answer to that question will probably be no. In previous years, everyone from detectives and spies to gangsters and soap opera bad boys would be seen smoking, which went a long way towards glamorising the habit. But as fewer and fewer people smoke in society, we’re finding that stereotype seems more out of touch than ever.” – Dan Marchant, Smoking Cessation Expert at Vape Club

5. Celebrity Big Brother 21 complaints

After being evicted from the final series of Celebrity Big Brother in series 18, reality TV star Natalie Nunn revealed that drunk contestants often behaved so badly that producers withheld alcohol from them.

4. This Morning 25 complaints

This Morning is no stranger to controversy, having been criticised for everything from vaccine opinions to drinking horse’s milk on live TV, This Morning has also drawn 25 complaints over its depictions of adult habits like smoking and drinking.

3. Emmerdale 52 complaints

In 2013, Emmerdale’s Eric Pollard (played by Christ Chittell) was named the unhealthiest character in UK soaps. It was found that he was either drinking or talking about drinking in 62% of his scenes. Having received 52 complaints in the last five years, it’s clear that viewers still believe Emmerdale glamorises smoking and drinking too much.

2. Love Island 73 complaints

Notorious for its scenes of excess and debauchery, Love Island is one of the UK’s most-watched TV programmes, sometimes winning as many as 45% of viewers aged 16-34.

With its young audience in mind, and after a raft of complaints, the programme has now banned smoking.

Prior to the ban, contestants who smoked were given 20 cigarettes a day, according to one contestant. Viewers pointed out that they could see eight packets of cigarettes on a table during one episode in 2017.

1. Coronation Street 310 complaints

The world’s longest-running soap opera has received by far the most complaints about depictions of smoking, drinking and drug use. Many scenes centre around the Rovers Return Inn, accounting for the amount of alcohol on show. However the programme’s makers also found themselves under fire after Coronation Street’s local shop showed cigarettes on display, after real supermarkets had been banned from displaying them.