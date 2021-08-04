Have you heard about Toiletries Amnesty?

Toiletries Amnesty founder and director Karen Harvey has been invited to join the British Beauty Council’s Sustainable Beauty Coalition (SBC) advisory board to help give today’s consumers what they want – environmentally friendly beauty products and practices.

“We believe it shouldn’t be difficult for brands to do something good for the environment and society. We work with companies all over the world, creating positive and practical solutions for the problems they have around waste and sustainability, whilst connecting them with communities and consumers who want to see a change for good.” – Karen Harvey

The SBC was founded with the mission of championing sustainability best practice and industry collaboration. Its intentions are based on the findings of the British Beauty Council’s ‘Courage to Change’ report – an independent sustainability report of the beauty industry. The report lays out a vision of how we can move forward together to create an industry which nurtures our planet.

Toiletries Amnesty is a charitable organisation working to end hygiene poverty and beauty industry waste, supporting hundreds of thousands of people every year across the UK and beyond, and diverting thousands of tonnes of toiletries from landfill.

In 2021, Toiletries Amnesty has already redirected over 150,000 items away from landfill and into the hands of those in need. And while large actions make a huge immediate difference, we also believe that small actions can make big changes, so we work with nearly 350 organisations in the UK and around the world to provide products through brand donations and donations from individual members of local communities looking to do their part to make beauty more sustainable.

Karen’s role within the SBC will be to make it easier for beauty brands to pass on their excess stock and returns. Toiletries Amnesty works with leading beauty brands to find new homes for stock that is excess or that can’t be sold, ensuring that these items aren’t sent to landfills or incinerated. Launched in September 2014 when founder Karen Harvey found unused and forgotten toiletries in the back of her airing cupboard, and realised that too many of us were living with unwanted products and that these could be really helpful for others.

Find out how you help make the beauty industry more sustainable by working with Toiletries Amnesty