GREAT! movies classic to celebrate 60th anniversary of Breakfast at Tiffany’s

It’s the 60th anniversary of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and to honour this charming classic GREAT! movies classic is premiering the wonderful film as part of an Audrey Hepburn double bill.

60 years on, Aubrey Hepburn still shines in the seminal role of Holly Golightly in the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Relive the classic story of struggling writer Paul Varjak (George Peppard) as he moves into his new apartment and soon becomes infatuated with the cavalier and superficial lifestyle of his neighbour, elegant Manhattan socialite, Holly Golightly.

Audrey Hepburn embodies her assertive and audacious attitude with unparalleled style and grace that cemented Holly Golightly as one of the most memorable characters in cinematic history and Hepburn herself as one of Hollywood’s greats.

The improbable couple couldn’t be more different but when Holly’s past comes back to haunt her the two reluctant lovers must decide if they are truly meant to be together. Tune in for the Audrey Hepburn double bill premiere in honour of Breakfast at Tiffany’s anniversary to watch the drama and romance unfold.

The movie airs on GREAT! movies classic from 6.40pm on Sunday 15th of August and enjoy Audrey Hepburn at her finest. It’s followed by Sabrina…

Carry on the romance with Sabrina, starring Audrey Hepburn as the titular character, Sabrina features a tantalizing love triangle between a trio of Tinseltown heavy hitters. Sabrina is surprised to find the two wealthy Larrabee brothers vying for her affections. The daughter of the wealthy Larrabee family’s chauffer, Sabrina grew up on the family’s expansive Long Island estate, but Sabrina had gone mostly unnoticed by the brothers, despite her lifelong infatuation with the youngest of the brothers and renowned playboy David, played by the superb William Holden.

It’s not until Sabrina returns from a two-year cookery class in Paris that David starts to take interest, but it may be that his older and more practical brother Linus, played by the infallible Humphrey Bogart, that is in fact the perfect match for Sabrina after all.

For Breakfast at Tiffany’s 60th anniversary, what better way to mark the occasion than by tuning in to the GREAT! movies classic Audrey Hepburn double bill premiere. Watch two of her all-time classics showcasing her award-winning talent and charm that identified her as an international cultural icon.

Sabrina, 9pm on GREAT! movies classic, Sunday August 15th.



