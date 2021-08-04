Europe from Above returns for third series

Discover Europe like you have never seen it before in the third instalment of National Geographic’s stunning documentary series Europe from Above.

This new and exclusive six-part series offers up spectacular views of the finest cultural and geographic landmarks across Norway, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland, Ireland and Iceland, taking viewers on a stunning visual journey around each of these locations.

Europe from Above provides breath-taking aerial footage that gives a unique insight into how tradition, engineering and natural wonders have shaped the continent, helping to paint a dynamic portrait of the region and the people who keep it alive. With each episode focused on one distinct European country, this awe-inspiring visual journey highlights and celebrates both nature’s creations and the human stories and engineering which continue to shape these great modern nations today.

Across the series, viewers will be able to soar over well-known sites such as the ancient city of Ston, in Southern Croatia, which is flanked by a bizarre wall which zig-zags away from the city far across the nearby hills. In Portgual, cameras swoop along the world’s longest pedestrian footbridge, soar over Sintra’s fairy-tale castle and get a bird’s eye view as surfers try their luck on the world’s biggest surfable waves.

In Norway, drones soar over the dramatic Norwegian scenery of the remote Arctic Circle hamlet of Innset as husky pups go through their final training run before graduating as a fully-fledged sled dogs. Meanwhile in Iceland, drone cameras follow archaeologists battling volcanic eruptions to save Viking history, capture rare sights of humpback whales, and reveal carefully choreographed snow ploughs fighting to clear the airport’s runways in winter.

Other series highlights include, breath-taking views of Ireland’s Croke Park which is the home of Gaelic sports and has a reputation for being one of the best playing surfaces in the world. Our drones follow head groundsman Stuart Wilson, as he takes advantage of the gap in fixtures to regrow more than 14,000 square metres of grass.

Europe From Above, series three, starts Sunday 5th September at 8pm on National Geographic