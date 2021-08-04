Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 4th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 4.

Tyrone, Fiz and Evelyn discuss the fire and the possible causes. The fire investigation officer tells Tyrone that it would seem the fire was started by an aromatherapy candle.

When Evelyn and Hope clock Craig talking to the fire investigation officer Hope questions whether the person who started the fire will get into trouble, Evelyn’s suspicions grow and she suggests to Fiz that Hope might know more about the fire than she’s letting on.

Having gone over the fire officer’s findings in her mind, Alina tells Tyrone that in order for the fire to have started in the cot, someone must have moved the candle.

Meanwhile, George asks Eileen out on a date to the bistro. Although she accepts, she shares her reservations about dating an undertaker with Mary. George overhears and cancels the date. Eileen is mortified when she later confronts George and he tells her why he called it off.

Elsewhere, Amy helps out Aadi as he tries to summon up the courage to ask Summer out. Izzy opens up to Carla and Sarah about her struggles during the pandemic.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

When Cain questions Faith about her results, she’s forced to admit she has got them. He’s angry she lied to him – he can’t trust her and casts her out of the family.

Meanwhile, Nicola gives Bernice some home truths after she complains that Gabby always turns to Laurel rather than to her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Trying to catch Felix out, Grace pretends she doesn’t know about his cheating and invites both him and Martine out for drinks.

Later, Grace gives a speech about loyalty that makes Martine realise that she must know the truth. Grace gives Martine an ultimatum.

Meanwhile, as Sue’s funeral approaches, Luke wishes that Ollie could be there.

Elsewhere, Tony struggles to get Diane to relax.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm