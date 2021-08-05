John Whaite makes history as one half of Strictly’s first all-male partnership

John Whaite is the fourth celebrity confirmed for this year’s series.

John’s participation was revealed today (5th August) on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast show on Radio 2 where it was also noted that he would be paired with a male professional dancer – the first time the show has had an all-male partnership.

John is a chef, TV presenter and cookery author.

Coming to public attention on the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012 – which he won – he has since presented various TV shows and currently has a cooking segment on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

John has written for a variety of newspaper and magazine publications on the topics of food and mental health, and has published five cookery books.

He also runs his own cookery school, John Whaite’s Kitchen.

“I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth. What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!” – John Whaite

John joins Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu in the 2021 line-up with the Beeb set to reveal more star names in due course.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn.