Exclusive Bundesliga rights deal for Sky Sports

The Bundesliga rights cover the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports has today announced that it has won the exclusive rights to show the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland for the next four seasons.

“We’re delighted to have acquired the rights to the Bundesliga. Sky Sports customers will have the opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world as well as some of the leading teams in Europe.” – Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht

As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch superstars including Borussia Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, 30-time Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München and relative newcomers RB Leipzig as they challenge for domestic glory from the 2021/22 to 2024/25 seasons.

Sky Sports’ coverage of the league will begin at 7.30pm on Friday 13 August with champions FC Bayern München travelling to Borussia Mönchengladbach, before 2012 league winners Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt on the Saturday, kick off at 5.30pm.

In addition to the Bundesliga, Sky Sports will also broadcast the German Supercup live, which is an early “Klassiker” match-up, with Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München going head-to-head on 17 August at Signal Iduna Park, kick off is at 7.30pm.

The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports linear or digital channels including Sky Sports YouTube.

“This new four-year agreement adds to our football offering in the UK & Ireland which already includes Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and FA Women’s Super League as well as international action in the form of World Cup Qualifiers, placing Sky Sports as the home of live football.” – Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht

The deal widens the Sky – Bundesliga partnership, with deals in place across the Sky Group in UK/ROI, Italy, Germany (including German language rights in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and South Tyrol) and Austria.