Fred Sirieix shares his favourite London walking trails

Fred’s stepping out of the restaurant and into the great outdoors this summer.

Google trend data reveals walking and hiking has been the most popular hobby people acquired over lockdown. One of the unexpected things people have discovered about their cities during the past year or so is that “Cities are great places for nature and wildlife.” Google searches for ‘hiking trails near me’ shot up by more than 200%, proving just how much people want to explore their cities on foot.

Nature and walking fan, Fred Sirieix recently teamed up with ‘Google Pixel Behind the Lens‘ to encourage people to re-discover their city through the power of walking.

Fred Siriex Top 10 London Gems to Rediscover this Summer

I have lived in Peckham, South East London for over 21 years and this park has been a staple favourite. During lockdown it provided me with a serene dose of fresh air and an escape from London, but also has a stunning viewpoint of the city and loved landmarks – particularly beautiful at sunset and when the Oval flowers are in bloom.

Having Crystal Palace park, another big open space so nearby, can actually make you forget you’re still in such a busy city. I was really taken by surprise when I first came across the Dinosaurs near the lake in the park itself. One minute you’re enjoying the wide open spaces of the park, and the next minute you could be on a movie set full scale model dinosaurs appear at the lake’s edge and amongst the grass. It’s quite an amazing sight and one to read up on as the history behind the statues is fascinating.

Dulwich Village is a really unique area of London, that’s really managed to maintain the true charm of a village and it’s located only 15 minutes away from the bustling centre of London. The leafy streets, coupled with quaint coffee shops and some great eateries, make this one of my regular hangouts.

The area also boasts one of the loveliest parks in London – Dulwich Park – which to me, is a better Regent’s Park! It’s got a boating lake and if you really want to explore, go in search of the dry garden, winter garden & vegetable garden!

If like me you appreciate a good walk, but like to see things along your way, start in Peckham and make your way to Herne Hill (home to the incredible Brockwell Lido steeped in history), ending in Brixton. Dependent on the route you take, the whole walk takes just over an hour and you’ll be treated to so many sights, sounds and smells along the way!

I am so excited to get back to the city again and visit some of my favourite culinary spots. In the summer, there is nothing better than enjoying a walk home via the river. Even though I have lived here for so long, there is always a new landmark to rediscover – It makes me feel like a tourist again!

I remember the first time I saw the Barbican at Night, totally transformed by the street lights reflecting off the paving and on The Thames. Not to forget the amazing selection of street food nearby and of course the range of exhibitions that we’re all eager to enjoy again.

If Monopoly was created in 2021, there’s no way the Old Kent Road would be such a bargain! It’s a true melting pot of cultures where you’ll come across cafes, shops, hairdressers and clothes shops which cater to every different community you can imagine. If you want a short visual history of the road, you have go and see the tiled mural ‘The History of the Old Kent Road’, on the corner of Peckham Park Road and the Old Kent Road itself.

This bridge is a must for tourists and one of the best places to photograph London’s iconic skyline. The view never gets old and I always feel lucky to live in London when walking over it.

A short walk away from Galvin at Windows, through Green Park, this was a go-to pocket of greenery when I was able to grab a short break in the day. It seems I’m not the only fan of the park, home to resident Pelican’s who have lived there for 400 years.