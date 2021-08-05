Hux Hotel entices with revamped cocktail menu and nightly live music.

The Hux Hotel Invite you into London’s Newest Late Night Cocktail Den.

Following their official relaunch after the lifting of lockdown regulations, the deliciously mysterious Hux Hotel on High Street Kensington are tempting you inside with a revamped cocktail menu and nightly live music.

Under wraps from the bustle of the busy street, Hux Hotel’s immersive feel has garnered a reputation for being the city’s newest experiential evening; boldly decorated and frequented by those in the know, their luxurious nine-drink menu is as varied and singular as the surroundings.

Devised and prepared by their own mixologist, the storied offering ties into each of the hotel’s resident animals, where a menagerie including a peacock, a monkey, some loved-up penguins and even a mighty giraffe are watching with beady eyes from atop the staircases and darkened corners.

The artisan menu includes the Pigelou Pipe Show; smoky, rum-rich and complimented with absinth, and the Pingu & Flipper Nest; made with the finest vanilla vodka and white cacao liquor. At once elegant and sucker-punching, live music comes from Baldo Verdu, with afro-Venezuelan and Latin American melodies for the perfect addition to Hux Hotel’s sumptuous aesthetic; warm, inviting and curious enough to keep you entertained way into the night.

Open seven nights a week. Room rates begin at £150 per night.