Back to 1991 for Telly Today

Telly Today highlights for August, 6th 2021.

THE LATEISH SHOW WITH MO GILLIGAN

Bigger, better and now BAFTA-winning, the supersized second series of Mo Gilligan’s critically acclaimed entertainment show continues, as the comedy superstar is joined in the studio by a dazzling array of famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, music and sport, plus house band The Compozers. Tonight, in the third episode, Mo is joined by boxer Tyson Fury, comedian and actor Roisin Conaty, rapper and TV presenter Big Zuu, singer Gabrielle, and a very special surprise guest. Across the series, we’ll be treated to hilarious sketches featuring Mo’s trademark characters, more iconic Nursery Grimes, unmissable music performances and one-of-a-kind studio games where the audience could win some incredible prizes. And the action doesn’t end there, as Mo takes the party out onto the streets of the UK, seeking to make the public the real stars of the show.

Channel 4, 10 pm

THE DRY

Fancy a crime drama with a bit of mystery? Well Sky Cinema brings together Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly and Keir O’Donnell in such a delight from today on the movie service.

Directed by Robert Connolly the film is an adaptation of Jane Harper’s 2016 international bestseller. Federal Agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) returns to his drought-stricken hometown after an

absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life.

When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of 17- year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against the prejudice towards him and pent-up rage of a terrified community.

Sky Movies from today

1991: THE 30 GREATEST HITS

Cheeky chappy and former T4 and Family Fortunes host Vernon Kay is ready and more than willing to countdown the thirty biggest hits from thirty years ago.

Back in 1991 music was a world where Bryan Adams dominated the charts. It was also a time when Nirvana, Chesney Hawkes and Roxette sold countless singles in now much-missed record shops, such as Our Price and Virgin Megastores or even the old Littlewoods Record Department – well maybe not, Top of the Pops was still the king of the pop countdowns and shell suits were all the rage.

Channel 5, 10 pm