Rochelle Humes joins UKTV for Interior Design series

UKTV today announces the commission of Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making.

The ten-part series will air on its premium entertainment channel, W. The production, to air in hour-long slots, is described by UKTV as an ‘aspirational series’.

“I’ve always loved interiors and the way a home can positively affect your life. Since I was very young, I’ve rearranged rooms, changed colour and pattern, and loved renovating and decorating my own homes as an adult. Now I can’t wait to embrace the challenge of helping other people reimagine their own homes for this exciting new series for W with Wickes.” – Rochelle Humes

In this aspirational new series, Rochelle Humes is inviting cameras into her life, as she takes her personal passion for all things interior décor into the world of professional interior design. In the series, Rochelle will be helping deserving families transform their homes with a life-enhancing makeover that is fit for the post-pandemic world.

Although Rochelle has renovated several of her own homes over the years and has a massive Instagram following who hang on her every colour swatch and style tip; the prospect of being faced with real clients, a problem brief, constrained budgets, and unrealistic expectations is a daunting one. Viewers will also get to see Rochelle as they’ve never seen her before, as she learns the highs and lows that go with this new territory while studying an interior design course and being mentored by a designer, all whilst juggling life as a presenter, wife, and mum of three.

“I am over the moon that Rochelle is coming to W, pursuing an obsession she has had with interiors since a young girl and showcasing her talents in a way we haven’t seen before. This all comes at a time when our homes have never been more important to us or had so much impact on all of our lives.” – Kirsty Hanson, commissioning editor, UKTV

Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making is a UKTV Original series part-funded by home improvement business Wickes. The series will be distributed worldwide by Blue Ant International and is available for pre-sales. Entertainment business The Story Lab and AFP specialist Clik facilitated the partnership with Wickes. It’s the first part-funded programme since 2017 on W when they aired Alex Jones fronted Secrets In My Family which went out in 2017 and was funded by Ancestry.

This production is the latest UKTV Original for W. Others include Extreme Food Phobics with Dr Ranj Singh, Nurses Down Under, produced by ITV Studios Australia, and the recently announced series with Emma Willis and AJ Odudu, Emma and AJ Get To Work.