Dawn French indulges in chocolate for Channel 4

Tasty television is the Best on the Box for August, 8th.

THE SECRET WORLD OF CHOCOLATE

Dawn French narrates this behind the scenes look at Britain’s biggest snack rivalries – from Aero and Wispa, Penguin and Club, to Wotsits and Quavers.

This episode goes behind the scenes to look at the battles between our favourite chocolate bars. From the ‘Queen Mum’ of chocolate bars, Dairy Milk, to the chunky Yorkie, and Mars’s glamorous Galaxy, the battle to become Britain’s favourite has raged for decades.

Featuring the heavyweights of the chocolate industry and the brains behind the brands, this nostalgic look at Britain’s fiercest confectionary fights reveals just what it takes to hit the nation’s sweet spot.

Channel 4, 8 pm