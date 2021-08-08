This week in Pobol y Cwm Tesni decides to confront Siôn

After last week’s break for S4C’s special Eisetddfod AmGen programmes, the serials are back.

Having heard that Siôn has feelings for her, Tesni decides to confront him. Izzy accuses Jason of gambling again but he vehemently denies this. Iolo meets Ryan, who’s delivering books for Siôn, and soon enough he makes an impression. As Anita worries that Dylan’s family is still renting her house, there’s no other option but to go snooping.

Following Siôn’s cold shoulder, Tesni confesses to Cassie that she has fallen for him. Thanks to Jinx and Ieuan Griffiths, Jaclyn gets an opportunity to revisit her singing career.

Having re-considered and apologised, Mark asks Andrea for a second chance. Gaynor is furious when she learns that Hywel has sold his house to Izzy and Mathew.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles



Following his meeting with Caitlin’s father, John has become determined that he can challenge social services and help sort Caitlin’s life but it becomes clear that his enthusiasm is causing more problems than it is solving them.

As Gwenno tries her best to help Carwyn in the Iard, it becomes apparent that she will need a lot of help to change her children’s feelings towards her. Rhys makes an important decision about his future, which may affect more than one other.

Things go from bad to worse at the Iard as Iolo walks out, but Anest manages to save the day and restore her relationship with her father. Unfortunately, her relationship with her mother is a completely different matter.

Although John and Rhys have managed to persuade Barry to agree to accept the price offered for the shed, we get the impression that he is up to something.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, every Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles