Dan Walker is the eighth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The news was revealed today (10th August) on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

Dan is a presenter, writer and broadcaster.

Dan has been at the helm of the UK’s most popular morning TV show BBC Breakfast since 2016. He presented BBC Olympic Breakfast throughout this year’s games, regularly presides over Match Of The Day and The NFL Show, and he hosted Football Focus for 12 years.

“I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows – Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.” – Dan Walker

Dan has covered Wimbledon, The Grand National, Royal Ascot, The Derby, the 6 Nations and the Open golf coverage for the BBC.

He is also a prolific writer with his most recent book, Remarkable People, published last year.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2021 series of Strictly include Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, Sara Davies and Katie McGlynn.

The Beeb will reveal more names in due course.