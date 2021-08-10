Katie McGlynn for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Katie McGlynn is the seventh celebrity confirmed for Strictly 2021.

The news was revealed today (10th August) on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

Katie is an actress best known for her roles in Waterloo Road and Coronation Street.

“It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way. “Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone. “I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.” – Katie McGlynn

Katie’s portrayal of a young woman facing up to her own morality in Coronation Street earnt her a National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance in 2020.

Her character, Sinead, lost her battle with cervical cancer in 2019.

Prior to joining the street in 2013, Katie was best known for her role as Jodi ‘Scout’ Allen in Waterloo Road. Other credits include The Syndicate and Moving On, and Hollyoaks in which she currently stars as Becky.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2021 series of Strictly include Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson and Sara Davies.

The Beeb will reveal more names in due course.