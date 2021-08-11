Tilly Ramsay to take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Tilly Ramsay is the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The news was revealed today (Wednesday 11th August) on ITV’s This Morning.

Matilda aka Tilly is a chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter.

“I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!” – Tilly Ramsay

Chef, social media influencer and TV presenter Tilly has over 9.5 million followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts funny videos of herself and her Dad, Gordon Ramsay.

She presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children’s BAFTA nominations. The show was also the inspiration for Tilly’s first cookery book, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover.

Tilly and her Dad also hosted a regular cooking item on This Morning, Big Chef Little Chef.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2021 series of Strictly include Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, Sara Davies, Katie McGlynn and Dan Walker.

The Beeb will reveal more names in due course.