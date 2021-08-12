Pick of the Plots: Thursday 12th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 12.

Ruby is nervous about her hospital appointment but is adamant that she doesn’t need Martin to be with her. Martin confides in Zack.

Shirley insists to Jean that the money from Ruby is ‘blood money’, prompting Jean to thrust it back at Ruby. However, Jean relents and agrees to take some money for a train ticket to see Sean. Ruby tries to fix her karma and makes a huge confession

Meanwhile, a hungover Chelsea is ignoring Gray’s messages. Sharon can see she’s not happy and tells her to end the relationship.

Elsewhere, Bobby and Iqra are handing out flyers for a new prayer room. His friend, Waseem, takes exception to it being next to a bar that is LBGTQ inclusive. Iqra defends her faith and sexuality to Waseem, right in front of Mila and a social worker she is trying to impress.

Also, Phil asks Kat to look after his house while he visits Louise.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Ben is concerned that Aaron has thrown Liv out, worried about her being out in the cold overnight.

Meanwhile, Noah discovers Sarah is trying other routes to track down the family of her heart donor. She pleads with him not to tell Charity.

Elsewhere, April vows to find out who started the online trolling.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Looking for Summer, Ste questions Sienna about the card. She recognises the handwriting immediately and calls Damon to tell him the good news.

Later, Damon tries to get Sienna to see that Summer is gaslighting her, but when she brings the topic up with Summer, she denies it.

Meanwhile, the card makes Ste even more paranoid, so he reaches out to Fergus for help and he offers to put CCTV around the house.

Elsewhere, Misbah opens up to Marnie about Shaq’s troubles, confessing he is her son.

Also, Luke searches for the person that Sue was visiting in prison.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm