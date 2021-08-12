BritBox UK commissions comedy drama with The Dry

The comedy-drama series is the latest original content to be commissioned by the streaming service.

Brought to life by screenwriter Nancy Harris and director Paddy Breathnach The Dry is an eight-part series set in Dublin, which began shooting on Monday (Aug 9th), and debuts exclusively on BritBox UK in 2022.

“We are delighted to be working with Element Pictures, Nancy, Paddy and the team to bring the Sheridans’ story to life, and are looking forward to sharing The Dry with our subscribers next year.” – Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK

Starring Roisin Gallagher, Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd, Siobhán Cullen, Moe Dunford and newcomer Adam Richardson, the series is produced by Element Pictures, in association with Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland and ITV Studios, in partnership with RTÉ.

The Dry celebrates the joyful chaos and dark absurdities of family life in a series that is all about recovery. When Shiv Sheridan (Gallagher) returns to Dublin after years of partying in London, she is sober and full of good intentions – but being back with her family makes staying on ‘the dry’ much harder than she expected. As Shiv tries to navigate this new phase of her life, so must her family…and they all have issues they don’t want to face.