Rose Ayling-Ellis switches Walford for waltzing in Strictly 2021

Another EastEnders name is joining Strictly for 2021.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the latest name to be revealed for Strictly Come Dancing as the show prepares to return for its 19th series this autumn airing on Saturday and Sunday nights.

“To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary. It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open! I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!” – Rose Ayling-Ellis

Actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is best known for her role in EastEnders, which she joined in 2020, playing Frankie Lewis. Rose is the first-ever deaf actor to play a deaf character on the soap. She has previously appeared in various stage productions, and her other TV credits include Summer of Rockets and Casualty. Rose uses British Sign Language (BSL).

The news was revealed tonight (Thursday 12 August) by the BBC following the airing of this evenings episode of EastEnders, which has recently been struggling to pull in ‘on the night’ ratings. However SCD is a ratings banker for BBC One, a smash hit for weekends on the channel that will also see this year former EastEnders’ regular Nina Wadia join the lineup along with recent announced names Greg Wise, Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn and Sara Davies MBE.

Last week the BBC announced Rhys Stephenson, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu and John Whaite.