Adam Peaty joins Strictly 2021 line-up

Adam is the thirteenth celebrity confirmed for this year’s series.

Adam is an Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth British swimming champion.

“I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year. I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!” – Adam Peaty

Adam is one of the biggest names in world swimming and was one of the standout stars of this year’s Olympics, where he made history by becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, after claiming gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics and Tokyo 2020 in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke.

As well as his three gold and two silver Olympic medals, he is an eight-time World Champion, a sixteen-time European Champion and a three-time Commonwealth Champion.

The holder of the world record in 50 metre and 100 metre breaststroke events, Adam was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to swimming.

The news of him joining Strictly was revealed today (13th August) on Radio 1’s Newsbeat.

Other celebrities confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly include Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, Sara Davies, Katie McGlynn, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Nina Wadia and Rose Ayling-Ellis.