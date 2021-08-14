Former Big Breakfast host Richard Bacon is heading back to GMB.

The journalist and broadcaster Richard Bacon is returning to Good Morning Britain this month continuing the rosta of guest presenters on the ITV breakfast magazine programme. Richard will arrive on screen from Wednesday 18th August for four days until Monday 23rd August.

“Not only am I coming home to London to guest present Good Morning Britain this month, but being back on British breakfast broadcasting feels like coming home also. I can’t wait to see the team again and am very much looking forward to my time on the show with Kate, Ranvir and Charlotte.” – Richard Bacon

He will host alongside Charlotte Hawkins on the Wednesday, Kate Garraway for Thursday and Friday, and finally Ranvir Singh on the Monday.

“Our mix of guest hosts on Good Morning Britain alongside our brilliant existing family of presenters has been a great success over recent months, and brings a diverse range of perspectives on the day’s news agenda. We’re delighted that Richard can return to join us this summer.” – Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain, Editor

GMB have been celebrating getting their first major ratings since the departure of controversial Piers Morgan as just last month viewing for GMB peaked at 1.2m – an increase of 20% vs. the same day last year. Across January – July this year the show averaged a 25.8% share of viewing for Housepersons with Children, which is the key commercial demographic for breakfast audiences. And for 16 – 34s year to date GMB has increased viewers by 40%. All months so far this year have seen share growth with the 16 – 34 audience year-on-year.

Across GMB’s social channels in the past year there have been a staggering 2.5 billion impressions on the show’s YouTube channel, 169 million impressions on GMB’s Twitter and 35 million minutes viewed on GMB’s Facebook page.

“This proves that ITV just needed to have faith in the format, there was no need to ever have employed that gobshite.” – TV critic Vivian Summers

Good Morning Britain weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub