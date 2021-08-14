Lifestyle

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress still a hit with brides to be

August 14, 2021
Liz Charlton
The gown, worn by the Duchess of Sussex, is the most popular of the last ten years according to online data.

Wedding season is in full swing, and with restrictions lifting allowing more guests and dancing, it may well be a season to remember! The backlog for wedding dresses has increased this year, with shops reporting a 36% increase in bookings since pre-covid.

Gift specialists Find Me A Gift wanted to ascertain the most popular wedding dresses of the past decade; using SEMrush they analysed the search volume for the most talked-about celebrity brides wedding dresses of the past decade and ranked them in order of popularity. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress came top, with 21,900 average monthly UK searches while she narrowly beat Kate Middleton as her dress received 21,500 searches. In third place was Hailey Bieber, with 5,800 searches.

Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani who both got married this year made the list, with 2,400 and 860 monthly searches respectively while Issa Rae and Lorraine Pascale’s dresses received 0 searches.

Top Wedding Gowns

Celebrity Bride UK av. monthly sv (name + wedding dress)
Meghan Markle 21,900
Kate Middleton 21,500
Hailey Bieber 5,800
Ariana Grande 2,400
Ellie Goulding 1,600
Gwen Stefani 860
Serena Williams 810
Hilary Duff 680
Ciara 350
Karlie Kloss 160
Heidi Klum 120
Misha Nonoo 70
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas 70
Issa Rae 0
Lorraine Pascale 0

Methodology: Using a seedlist of the best celebrity wedding dresses of the past decade, Find Me A Gift plugged the names of the celebrity plus ‘wedding dress’ into the SEMrush keyword magic tool to find out the search volume for each term. They then ranked the celebrity wedding dresses from most to least popular based on average UK search volume.

