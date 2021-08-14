Meghan Markle’s wedding dress still a hit with brides to be

The gown, worn by the Duchess of Sussex, is the most popular of the last ten years according to online data.

Wedding season is in full swing, and with restrictions lifting allowing more guests and dancing, it may well be a season to remember! The backlog for wedding dresses has increased this year, with shops reporting a 36% increase in bookings since pre-covid.

Gift specialists Find Me A Gift wanted to ascertain the most popular wedding dresses of the past decade; using SEMrush they analysed the search volume for the most talked-about celebrity brides wedding dresses of the past decade and ranked them in order of popularity. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress came top, with 21,900 average monthly UK searches while she narrowly beat Kate Middleton as her dress received 21,500 searches. In third place was Hailey Bieber, with 5,800 searches.

Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani who both got married this year made the list, with 2,400 and 860 monthly searches respectively while Issa Rae and Lorraine Pascale’s dresses received 0 searches.

Top Wedding Gowns

Celebrity Bride UK av. monthly sv (name + wedding dress) Meghan Markle 21,900 Kate Middleton 21,500 Hailey Bieber 5,800 Ariana Grande 2,400 Ellie Goulding 1,600 Gwen Stefani 860 Serena Williams 810 Hilary Duff 680 Ciara 350 Karlie Kloss 160 Heidi Klum 120 Misha Nonoo 70 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas 70 Issa Rae 0 Lorraine Pascale 0

Methodology: Using a seedlist of the best celebrity wedding dresses of the past decade, Find Me A Gift plugged the names of the celebrity plus ‘wedding dress’ into the SEMrush keyword magic tool to find out the search volume for each term. They then ranked the celebrity wedding dresses from most to least popular based on average UK search volume.