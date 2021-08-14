Latest streaming highlights

Recent arrivals on Britbox and Netflix…

This week series one and two of Upstart Crow arrived on BritBox UK.

Satirical Blackadderesque sitcom about how friends, family, historical circumstances, and his arch-rival Robert Greene, who first coined the derogatory term “upstart crow”, influenced William Shakespeare to write his famous plays. Starring David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan. The selection also includes the Christmas special.

Series two of Valeria has landed on Netflix.

Valeria is a writer in crisis, both with her novels and her husband. Thankfully, her three best friends, Carmen, Lola, and Nerea, support her through her adventures, whilst having ones of their own. Valeria and her friends are immersed in a whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, unfaithfulness, doubts, heartbreak, secrets, work, worries, joy and dreams of the future. Also this month on Netflix the movie Beckett is available. While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.

BritBox UK has acquired This is England ‘86 (2010).

Miniseries starring Joe Gilgun and Thomas Turgoose. Shaun has just finished his final exams and he realizes he is no longer a kid. It’s mid 80’s England, and the gang are back, looking for a laugh, a job and something that resembles a future. While the streaming service has also obtained the 1988 series A Very British Coup.

Based on the novel by Chris Mullin, this political thriller stars Ray McAnally as the newly elected left-wing prime minister Harry Perkins, who soon finds himself up to his neck in a conspiracy.

Series one of The Kingdom has begun streaming on Netflix. After his running mate is assassinated, a religious leader is left as the presidential front-runner. As he seizes his big chance, the murder is investigated. The movie The Kissing Booth III has also arrived on the service, it’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

And finally, also from Netflix, the eight-part Bake Squad is now streaming. In each episode of the cook-off, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day.

These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true! High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes…all courtesy of the Bake Squad.