Things go from bad to worse for Aled and Aaron in Pobol y Cwm

Garry finally finds Dani but she makes it clear that she has no plans to return to Cwmderi. Anita meets up with her ex-boyfriend Mickey Phillips. Hywel is furious when he discovers that a lying Gaynor has tried to spoil Mathew and Izzy’s plans to buy his house. Ieuan Griffiths has big plans for Jaclyn.

Iolo agrees to pose for the hunks calendar but he soon becomes annoyed with Ryan when asked to take his clothes off! Things go from bad to worse between Aled and Aaron.

When the police discover Daf’s dead body, Garry is questioned again by DI Wilkinson. Gaynor has no choice but to admit the truth to Hywel that she is behind the offensive account, Dewi’n Dweud.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday

Mathew wakes up in hospital after Elen finds him unconscious at school – which leads to him having to face a lot of questions, but the biggest question of all is how long will he be able to hide his secret?

As Kelvin tries to discover more about the story of someone having an affair, he becomes closer to the truth than anyone – if only he knew!

As John tries to help Caitlin feel at home, he comes up with an idea that is beneficial to others and which makes Caitlin feel more confident.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday.