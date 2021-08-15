Lifestyle

Is blue the sexiest eye colour?

August 15, 2021
Vivian Summers
Is eye colour a major draw for sex appeal?

Having blue eyes could increase your chances of being swiped right, according to new research by Feel Good Contacts. 

Blue has been crowned the sexiest eye colour, according to the research, as the majority of the world’s SEXIEST people have blue eyes. Using some of the world-renowned sexiest men and women in the world who have been highly credited on the hottest men and women lists, the research shows the ultimate list of sexy eye-colours of the celebrities which usually hit these lists.

Acting heartthrobs Brad Pitt and Chris Hemsworth, alongside the stunning Angelina Jolie and Cameron Diaz, are just a few of the sexiest individuals to make the list who have dazzling blue eyes.

It may not come as a surprise as many songs have referenced ‘blue eyes’ including tracks by Bruce Springsteen (Hey Blue Eyes), Sir Elton John (Blue Eyes), Paul Carrack (Eyes of Blue), Willie Nelson (Blue Eyes crying in the rain) and Craig Douglas (Pretty Blue Eyes) to name just a few.

Rank

👁 Female Eye Colour

Number of World’s Sexiest Women

1

Blue

50

2

Brown

31

3

Green

26

4

Dark brown

26

5

Hazel

17
 From dark brown to hazel, brown eyes in various shades also dominate the research, with 49.33% of females and 55.33% of males in the research having a shade of brown eyes.

Rank

👁 Male Eye Colour

Number of World’s Sexiest Men

1

Blue

50

2

Dark brown

42

3

Hazel

23

4

Brown

18

5

Green

17
