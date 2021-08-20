Crime, countryside and Clapton for Friday night telly

The weekend starts here with Telly Today highlights for Friday, August 20th.

The Disappearance of Katherine Heckel

In the summer of 1991, Katherine Heckel, a mother of two in Pennsylvania, disappeared and it would take 23 years for her killer to be charged.

After leaving home to run errands on a summer morning in Lock Haven Pennsylvania, Katherine never returned. Shortly before her disappearance, Heckel told friends she was having an affair with Loyd Groves who in the weeks leading to her disappearance, had harassed Katherine.

On hearing she wanted to end their extramarital affair, Groves brutally murdered Katherine and her body has never been found. Although a suspect since 1991, Groves wasn’t arrested and charged with Heckel’s murder until 2015, after DNA evidence concluded blood found in Groves’ van belonged to Heckel. Sky Crime unravel the complex investigation and the mystery still shrouding Katherine’s murder.

Sky Crime, 9 pm

Epic Wales

This brand-new series celebrates the people who live and work in and around the remarkable landscapes of Wales’s three National Parks; from the jagged heights of Snowdonia in the north, through to the mountains and moorlands of the Brecon Beacons and the wild and rugged coast of Pembrokeshire.

These places are not just a playground for tourists and adventurers, they’re also home to more than 80,000 people. Among them are families who have been here for generations and others who arrived just a few months ago. But all of them are proud to call their little piece of Wales ‘home’.

This episode heads to the misty Skomer Island on the Pembrokeshire coast, to join freediver and wildlife photographer Nicki Meharg on an underwater adventure. Some creative puffin headgear allows her to covertly photograph these iconic birds, before exploring the ‘secret’ soothing kelp forests that lie beneath the surface in St Brides Bay.

In Snowdonia, upland sheep and cattle farmer Rhodri Jones is socialising and halter training his precious bull Mr April, ready for the auction ring. But persuading a 750-kilo animal can be even tougher than it looks.

In the Brecon Beacons, the sky’s the limit for 15-year-old Harvey and his stepdad Andy – both keen paragliders – as they attempt a launch off Hay Bluff to take in the views over some of the Brecons’ most epic landscape. In the Artists Valley near Machynlleth, horse logger Polly Williams is using horsepower instead of machinery to help return this ancient woodland to its former state.

The episode ends with a trip up Banc Llechwedd-mawr in the Cambrian mountains – often described as the last wilderness of Wales – for some stargazing with night photographer Dafydd Wyn Morgan. The lack of light pollution in this remote part of the country means the stars can be seen in all their glory, and Dafydd treats us to a spectacular time lapse of the Milky Way and thousands of stars as they dance over the Cambrian mountains.

Channel 4, 8 pm

Eric Clapton: Live in San Diego

On March 15, 2007, Eric Clapton’s world tour stopped at San Diego’s iPayOne Center.

The band line-up for the tour continues to be a firm fan-favourite, with Derek Trucks and Doyle Bramhall II on guitars, Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon on keyboards, Willie Weeks on bass, Steve Jordan on drums and backing vocalists Michelle John and Sharon White.

During the set, EC’s long-time musical inspiration, JJ Cale, sat in for five songs, including three from their Grammy-Award winning album, The Road to Escondido.

Sky Arts, 9 pm