Colin Brazier presents GB News special focused on Afghanistan

GB News looks at the latest events in Afghanistan.

This Friday, GB News will broadcast a special program on the rapidly unfolding human tragedy in the aftermath of the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.

“Like many of those who’ve been to Afghanistan, I’ve been struck by the collapse of a state which – for all its corruption – was showing signs of stabilization. What happens now to the people of a country where war is more of a way of life than peace? – Colin Brazier

The program will be hosted by former Sky News reporter and presenter Colin Brazier who has reported from within Afghanistan on the Taliban and the US-led military operation for Sky and is now a regular host on GB News.

“The questions come thick and fast. Are the Taliban different this time? Will there be a migrant exodus westwards? Were British military deaths futile? Can we avoid Afghanistan becoming a terrorist playground or a Chinese satrapy? Will Joe Biden’s reputation ever recover? It’s a story that marks a massive punctuation mark in the story of how East and West combine or conflict. It matters deeply to our viewers – and to me.” – Colin Brazier

Afghanistan: The Human Story will be shown on GB News this Friday at 3pm and 8pm and again on Saturday 21st August at 2pm and Sunday 22nd August at midday.