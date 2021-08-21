The baby names destined for good fortune revealed

Billionaire baby names…

Research has revealed the baby names most common among billionaires, in order to help parents-to-be set their children up for success. An online marketplace has commissioned the reseach that used online information from various sources, such as the Sunday Times Rich List, as well as its internal data, to compile the top 10 names for boys and girls.

The findings have shown that a name is associated with characteristics, behaviours and even facial appearance*.

To help parents-to-be choose a ‘billionaire’ name analysed all of the available data has been put together to highlight the names most common among billionaires and multi-millionaires around the world.

The top 10 Billionaire Baby Names are:

Boys:

1. David

2. Alex

3. John/Jon

4. James

5. Mark

Girls:

1. Elizabeth/Elisabeth

2. Jasmine

3. Ruth

4. Leonie

5. Sofia

“Picking a baby name has forever been a special and acutely traditional moment for parents all over the globe, and while we think tradition is very important, we also think that giving your baby a name that makes them statistically more likely to be successful is a kindness any child would wish for. “There are roughly 2,000 billionaires in the world, and while many of their names vary, there are also a few that share a first name – and this, coupled with our own internal customer data, has allowed us to curate a list of the names most common amongst the very top level of the 1%. Of course there’ll still be a lot of work to do once your baby is born, but using one of these names is certainly a start!” – Aaron Harpin, founder of HushHush.com

