Party Store Pizza expands with London outlet

Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit is credited with inventing this style of pizza back in the 1940s, although these days it appears on menus from New York to Nashville to San Francisco… and soon London.

Detroit-style pizza has landed in the UK and has quickly become one of the hottest food trends in London. After gaining a huge following across the pond Party Store Pizza has single-handedly proved that it’s here to stay with the launch of their new restaurant.

“2020 was an immensely difficult year for small businesses, in particular for the food industry. Thousands of pubs, cafes and restaurants had to close their doors; in many cases permanently. But for us it was a chance to take stock and plan ahead.” – Head Chef Sam Langford

The Party Store Pizza team have been behind some of the most exciting pizza pop-ups in London and off the back of this success, Party Store Pizza is now opening its first-ever bricks-and-mortar site on Maltby Street in Bermondsey. The doors officially open on Wednesday 1st September after a month long soft launch and walk-ins are now being welcomed with open arms and mouth-watering fresh pizza.

This spontaneous success story has simple and humble roots. When the hospitality industry ground to a halt during the pandemic summer of 2020, a group of pizza heads identified a gap in the London pizza market and decided to bring Detroit-style pizza here from the states. The plan was to keep things simple, affordable and delicious. Initially from a pop-up pub kitchen at Market House in Brixton, the team served walk-ins and made local deliveries. A pop-up at Lit Bar in Clapham soon followed and now the hard work pays off with the launch of Party Store Pizza’s first restaurant on Maltby Street.

“We asked ourselves what could launch and thrive during a pandemic and what was London missing. The answer was Party Store Pizza where we created what we think is the best Detroit-style pizza in London. Bring on the square slice revolution!” – Head Chef Sam Langford

The new restaurant is a suitably stylish setting for this square slice revolution. Nestled in a railway arch and perched at the end of Maltby Street Market, the space boasts a chic industrial look with graffiti art on exposed brick and steel, an open kitchen and a DJ booth with full Funktion-One sound. As normality returns, Party Store Pizza – the clue is in the title – will become a fun space with carefully selected DJs programmed by co-founder and esteemed London party promoter Fred Letts.

The all-important menu was created by accomplished Executive Chef Richard Falk, former Head Chef at The Dairy, Clapham and YBF Chef of the Year 2016. It includes a full vegan offering and applies authentic dough and baking techniques. After going through a 24-hour fermentation process, the dough is tray-baked to create a focaccia-like light and airy base, then baked a second time for a perfect rise and irresistibly crispy cheese crust.

Toppings include the finest Mutti San Marzano tomatoes, Shipton Mill heritage flour from the UK and high-grade Italian mozzarella. Pizzas include the Top Boy with vodka sauce (tomato sauce with cream), mozzarella, ricotta, nduja, pepperoni and spicy honey, and Smacks of Mac with ground seasoned beef, pickled gherkin, white onion and burger sauce.

The fully realised ‘vegan mode’ includes the likes of the Bianca with béchamel, marinated courgettes, basil, dried chili and Max’s green sauce, and Bombay Bad Boy with curried aubergine, vegan mozzarella, green chilli, pickled red onion, raita, coriander and Bombay mix. The pizza can be washed down with a selection of natural wines, beers on tap (including a Party Store Pizza brew from their friends at Signal Brewery) and an extensive range of canned beers from Siren, Beavertown and Tiny Rebel, amongst others.