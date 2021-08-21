Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins reveal recruits

It’s time for the celebs to take on the SAS Selection process.

Twelve well-known faces, who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection, will abandon their glamourous lifestyles and head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides in the remote island of Raasay, on one of the toughest selection courses yet.

The new celebrity recruits are writer and TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson, TV presenters, Saira Khan and Ore Oduba; TV personalities, Kerry Katona, Vicky Pattison and Jake Quickenden; singer, actress and West End leading lady, Alexandra Burke; Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell; former Premiership Footballer, Kieron Dyer; Paralympic Athlete, Aled Davies; TV star and musician, Wes Nelson and BMX and track world champion, Shanaze Reade.

“I felt it had a profoundly positive effect on me.” – Ulrika Jonsson

Putting them through this condensed SAS selection course is the elite team of ex-special forces soldiers. The DS doesn’t care how famous the recruits are, how many social media followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status and luxuries will be stripped away.

Over eight days, the twelve celebrities will be put through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations that will test them both physically and mentally. Each will confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this unique version of SAS selection.

“There are things that I have done in my life to prove myself, that I am strong, brave, determined, and a go getter. But Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was an experience which has changed my life for the better. It humbled me and I am grateful for the show for waking me up to my life and start enjoying and appreciating everything I have worked so hard to achieve. It’s been life changing.” – Saira Khan

No allowances or exceptions will be made for this group of celebrities. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday 29 August at 9pm.