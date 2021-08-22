Wax is back

Telly Today highlights for Saturday, August 21st.

When Ruby Met…

Ruby Wax’s interviews in the 1990s were some of the most talked about shows on TV. Before social media and breaking all conventions, Ruby revealed a totally different side to some of the biggest stars, and fallen stars, in the world. These sensational series have never been repeated and Ruby has never watched them back – until now.

With 25 years more wisdom – and an MA in Cognitive Therapy from Oxford – Ruby revisits these extraordinary encounters and re-evaluates fame and infamy and the end of the 20th century and today.

The series opens with one of Ruby’s last interviewees: Donald Trump. It’s an edge-of-the-seat encounter and an uncomfortable watch for Ruby, but quietly revelatory – as is her fascinating chat with Mr Trump’s then-girlfriend, model Melania Knauss.

Ruby walks us through the genesis of her boundary-busting celebrity interview technique, originating in her studio The Full Wax, which crossed genres and created a fearless new form of entertainment. As Ruby moved away from the studio and leaned into redefining interviews, we revisit early guests Carrie Fisher, Goldie Hawn and Tom Hanks.

For the finale is the central figure of the trial of the 20th century – the subject of many documentary series since – and even a dramatization that brought American police racism into the spotlight alongside a heinous and bloody murder: O.J.Simpson. Ruby’s unrivalled access to the man himself produced a first-hand source that is still as compelling as its first screening – and as the story has unfolded since, proves fascinating viewing with Ruby’s contemporary take on events.

BBC Two, 9 pm

Professor T

Last in the current series of the drama concludes tonight on ITV. When an attempt is made on a billionaire businessman’s life, Professor T suspects the culprit may be much closer to home than the police suspect. Meanwhile, it’s Professor T’s birthday and with it comes a haunting childhood memory.

Professor T is a classic crime procedural, featuring a brilliant criminologist and amateur sleuth who solves a succession of quirky and baffling cases. At the same time, it explores the complex private lives of a diverse and engaging cast of characters, not least Professor T himself and the troubling effect that childhood trauma invariably has on adult psychology.

ITV, STV, UTV, 9 pm

Treasures of the World

In the second episode of this five-part series, Bettany Hughes takes viewers on armchair travels to explore household-name treasures and new finds from across the world.

Tonight, Bettany discovers how Malta is a cultural hub laden with some of the world’s most precious treasures. This is an island where civilisations from East, West, North and South have met. Bettany and her team are the first to be welcomed in to film the incredible underground temple, the Hypogeum.

A burial place for up to 7,000 individuals where Bettany holds a replica of a 5,500-year-old figurine of a fecund woman, representing the transition between life and death. Before a major restoration project starts, Bettany is invited to explore and film in Elizabeth II’s and Philip’s romantic hideaway, the Villa Guardamangia.

Bettany also explores the deep WW2 tunnels and the Lascaris War Rooms, clambering down among tree roots where hundreds of families sheltered through the war, finding their kitchen plates and bottles, and prayers – remnants of a time of incredible endurance.

Channel 4, 8 pm