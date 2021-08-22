Gaynor’s life is in tatters this week in Pobol y Cwm

This week in the S4C serials.

Gaynor’s life is in tatters. Mark and Colin are up to mischief as they plan the perfect idea for the village statue.

Jaclyn is on the warpath when she discovers that Tesni and Siôn are having a relationship. Iolo opens up to Ryan as their connection deepens.

As Anita meets Mickey for a second date, is there hope for a new relationship? It’s panic stations for Mark and Colin as they discover that Fflam the blind horse has won the vote for the village statue.

A dark cloud descends on Cwmderi. When Tyler’s back is turned, Iolo invites Ryan over for dinner. Will he be tempted to be unfaithful?

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles.

Following months of dependency, Mathew reaches a crossroads. He is offered help and support on one hand, and countless painkillers on the other; what will his decision be?

Although Barry is trying his best to find out who has been supplying the tablets, it seems that Iestyn is safe for the time being, but we get the impression that he won’t be safe for long.

Over at the garage, Rhys and Caitlin’s auction is a great success and they both have a great time making a fool of Arthur.

Things aren’t as jolly in the cafe as Mel begins to worry that Kelvin is the one having an affair. As Vince spots Ken acting suspiciously again, he has only one question. A big question that is sure to lead to trouble.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles