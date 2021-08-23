Newcomer Tomi Ade joins Hollyoaks as Richard Blackwood’s onscreen son

Tomi Ade is set to join the cast of Hollyoaks as DeMarcus.

Tomi’s first appearance on Hollyoaks will be during a special hour-long episode, which will first air on Thursday 9th September on E4 and again on Channel 4 on Friday 10th September.

“Joining the cast of Hollyoaks has been such an amazing experience. The cast have been so welcoming, and I’ve just had a blast on set so far. I cannot wait for the fans to meet Demarcus and see what we have in store for him and his journey in the village! – Tomi Ade

DeMarcus is the estranged son of Felix Westwood, and he is determined to have his father back in his life for good, but will he get along with his half-siblings, Celeste (Andrea Ali) and Toby (Bobby Gordon)…

From the moment he steps into Hollyoaks, mischievous teen DeMarcus certainly makes an impression with the rest of the villagers. He’s very much at a crossroads in his life and searching for a sense of belonging. But how long before his rebellious nature gets him into trouble, and will he find the family he’s always longed for?

The hour-long special is a pivotal part of Channel 4’s Black to Front, the ground-breaking diversity project culminating in a special day of content on Friday September 10th. Across the day Channel 4 will broadcast programming fronted by Black talent and featuring Black contributors, to champion Black voices and stories, and the incredible Black talent that make, shape and star in British TV.

Planned over a year, and working with numerous production partners, Black to Front is part of Channel 4’s on-going commitment to improve Black representation on and off screen. From breakfast right through to late night, some of Channel 4’s most iconic shows will have Black talent at the forefront, offering viewers a new perspective of much-loved programmes.

