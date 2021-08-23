Most Dangerous Game returns to The Roku Channel for second series

Christoph Waltz will reprise his starring role while David Castañeda joins as co-lead Victor Suero.

Roku has greenlit a second season of Most Dangerous Game, the action thriller written by Nick Santora. The series will be produced by CBS Studios. Two-Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will reprise his starring role as Miles Sellers, the CEO of The Tiro Fund – a front for a centuries-old game in which hunters pay exorbitant fees for the privilege of hunting the most cunning and dangerous prey there is.

“When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days. Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister — it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride.” – David Castañeda

David Castañeda joins cast as new lead Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter, who will do anything to protect his sister and when he learns she’s in trouble, he springs into action. To protect her, he agrees to participate in a deadly game. If he survives, he’ll make a fortune. Out of love for his sister – he’s determined to live… The second run of Most Dangerous Game will be set in New York City.

The first season of Most Dangerous Game is available now on The Roku Channel. In addition to Roku streaming players, The Roku Channel is available on Roku TV models produced by TCL, Hisense, plus NOW TV and Sky Q devices.