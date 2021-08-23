GB News marks successes with posters

The UK’s newest news channel has been marking its tenth week on air.

As GB News faces plenty of ‘negative press’ from the ‘left leaning’ media the company has produced a range of posters promoting their successes. The channel can only be compared to counterparts Sky News and BBC News Channel – but that hasn’t stopped some newspapers comparing it to BBC One ratings or even S4C ratings… when they have never done that for Sky News or BBC News Channel. So its faced an uphill struggle from the outset.

It also doesn’t always help itself. Sky News can boast often better figures due to having their schedules air in 30-minute slots, where GB News can have slots up to three hours long – which doesn’t generally fare well in comparison to the 30-minute offerings. This may be something GB News addresses as the weeks pass on.

One thing they have updated in the past few weeks is the set, brighter, and secondly, the content – there have been several changes to the output with presenters relocated across the schedule and some new faces hired.

They have also, we think, played a good game of free publicity. Rather like Good Morning Britain on ITV. It isn’t the most-watched breakfast show, that falls to BBC One’s Breakfast – but GMB is the most talked-about breakfast programme on social media. Something GB News has managed as the most-talked-about news channel thanks to its questioning content and even accidental – or even deliberate – mistakes to get people talking. As someone once said of television – ‘its best to be talked about, even negatively, rather than not be spoken about at all’.

As GB News reaches its 10th week on air the channel has bosted that they have ‘Beaten Sky News’ peak audience ratings – 5 times!’, ‘Got the highest watch time of any UK news channel’, ‘Had almost 1 billion hits online’ and has ‘given a voice to people who felt left out of the national conversation.‘ These statements have been turned into posters, along with other facts about the network, as publicity for the channel.